Chamber of Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has its representative in Japan

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan now has its representative in Japan. He is Doctor of Economics Aslan Atabiev, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry informed.

The appointment will contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Japan, as well as attracting investments and implementing joint projects.

Aslan Atabiev has many years of experience in the field of economics, international cooperation and the banking sector. He is currently working on a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Japan partnership and promoting promising projects in the republic, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported.