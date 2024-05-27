10:58
Sadyr Japarov: Construction of Asman city will start in about 10 days

Construction of Asman city in Issyk-Kul region will begin in about 10 days. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with residents of Balykchy city.

«After laying the capsule last year, foreign partners proposed to build a green city. This required changes in the original project, so the start of construction was delayed,» the president explained.

Japarov emphasized that the international community requires transition to a green economy and energy. «We accepted the proposal in order not to harm Issyk-Kul lake,» he added.

The President also noted that North — South road would be opened soon. It will reduce the travel time from the south to Balykchy to four hours. In addition, a railway from Balykchy to Makmal is under construction. In the future, the railroad will connect the north and south of the country. The railroad will also be built to Tamchi airport and extended to Karakol city.
