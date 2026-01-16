11:35
Asman city project presented to investors in Shanghai and Nanjing

Asman eco-city project was presented in Shanghai and Nanjing. The press service of the National Investment Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the delegation of Kyrgyzstan participated in an international business forum organized by Shanghai Minhou Xuyi Business and presented information on the country’s investment climate to potential partners. Key topics of discussion included digitalization, infrastructure development, and the introduction of modern technologies in urban development.

The parties moved from discussing intentions to practical steps, signing a number of documents. The agreements are aimed at further developing joint investment projects and long-term partnership, the agency noted.
