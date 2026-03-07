Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China

Asman eco-city project will be presented again in China. It was announced at a meeting between Meerimbek Koichumanov, Deputy Head of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, and representatives of Chinese companies.

According to the agency, the meeting was attended by the CEO of Nanjing Huayuan Cultural Technology Development Co., Ltd., a China — Central Asia trade platform, and representatives of Tianshan Investment and Silk Road Construction.

The parties discussed promoting Kyrgyzstan’s investment potential in China.

One of the topics of the talks was holding presentation sessions for Chinese businesses, where they plan to present the country’s key investment projects, including the Asman eco-city project. Attracting potential investors from China and organizing joint events aimed at developing business cooperation were also discussed.

Asman eco-city project was presented in Shanghai and Nanjing in January. The Kyrgyz delegation then took part in an International Business Forum organized by Shanghai Minhou Xuyi Business and presented information about the country’s investment climate to potential partners.