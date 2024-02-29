11:37
USD 89.43
EUR 96.69
RUB 0.97
English

Construction of Asman city to begin in May 2024

Implementation of Asman project will start in May. The head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, said.

According to him, it is not true that the project was suspended. Issues related to paperwork and documents are being resolved non-stop. In addition, there were proposals from investors to revise the feasibility study of the project. Work is currently underway in this direction, it is at the final stage.

«The construction of Asman city will begin in May. Not a single project where the capsule was laid by the head of state has been stopped. As soon as the implementation of some projects ends, others immediately begin. Construction of a stadium with a capacity of 40,000 people begins in Bishkek. 1 billion soms have been allocated for this. Construction of a town and stadium of Barcelona FC Academy will begin soon. All work will be completed. You just need to be patient,» Kanybek Tumanbaev said.

On June 30, 2023, President Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule at the construction site of a new eco-friendly Asman city in Issyk-Kul region. The approximate implementation period is from seven to ten years. The project cost is about $20 billion. At first it was planned to build Asman 15 kilometers from Balykchy, then a little further. To implement the project, 3,143 hectares of land were transformed. Only a dormitory for workers has been built on the allocated territory so far, and even it is not completed.
link: https://24.kg/english/287888/
views: 102
Print
Related
Construction of substation starts in Asman city
Local residents will not interfere with construction of Asman, president says
Opinions in society on construction of Asman city are divided - President
Capsule laid in Issyk-Kul region for construction of Asman city
President tells why Asman is not built in Batken
Construction of Asman will begin at the end of June - Sadyr Japarov
Presidential Executive Office to manage Directorate for Construction of Asman
Asman construction: Representatives of French companies arrive in Bishkek
Asman city: Architects leave for Paris for talks with investors
Head of Cabinet of Ministers tells about Asman city project
Popular
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
29 February, Thursday
11:35
Cabinet Chairman promises Turkish business to create all conditions for work Cabinet Chairman promises Turkish business to create al...
11:30
Kyrgyzstanis can participate in scholarship program of MFA of Romania
11:25
Online registration for Nationwide Testing begins in Kyrgyzstan
11:15
Composition of Bishkek City Council increased to 235 deputies
11:02
Construction of Asman city to begin in May 2024
28 February, Wednesday
18:05
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Tamas Sulyok on his election as President of Hungary
17:50
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov meets with British Ambassador
17:11
Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation