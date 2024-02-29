Construction of Asman city to begin in May 2024

Implementation of Asman project will start in May. The head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, said.

According to him, it is not true that the project was suspended. Issues related to paperwork and documents are being resolved non-stop. In addition, there were proposals from investors to revise the feasibility study of the project. Work is currently underway in this direction, it is at the final stage.

«The construction of Asman city will begin in May. Not a single project where the capsule was laid by the head of state has been stopped. As soon as the implementation of some projects ends, others immediately begin. Construction of a stadium with a capacity of 40,000 people begins in Bishkek. 1 billion soms have been allocated for this. Construction of a town and stadium of Barcelona FC Academy will begin soon. All work will be completed. You just need to be patient,» Kanybek Tumanbaev said.

On June 30, 2023, President Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule at the construction site of a new eco-friendly Asman city in Issyk-Kul region. The approximate implementation period is from seven to ten years. The project cost is about $20 billion. At first it was planned to build Asman 15 kilometers from Balykchy, then a little further. To implement the project, 3,143 hectares of land were transformed. Only a dormitory for workers has been built on the allocated territory so far, and even it is not completed.