Construction of Asman city begins in Kyrgyzstan

The official ceremony of launch of construction of the new Asman city took place in Issyk-Kul region, attended by top government officials. The project is recognized as one of the largest in the history of Kyrgyzstan, covering a total area of ​​over 4,000 hectares.

According to the National Investment Agency, the city’s construction will be carried out in stages by private construction companies.

Agency head Ravshan Sabirov reported that one company has been allocated 100 hectares of land, and another 80 hectares. «We invite all construction companies to participate in the city’s construction. The conditions are equal for all. Those who wish to implement their projects and innovative ideas can contact the Asman administration,» he noted.

It was previously reported that Elite House received a 100-hectare plot for development, and a Chinese company, appointed as the project’s general partner, received 50 hectares.

Asman is conceived as a modern city with developed infrastructure, residential areas, recreational areas, and innovative management technologies.

Earlier, in 2023, President Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule at the construction site of this environmentally friendly city, designed for 500,000-700,000 residents. However, the project was suspended after international partners proposed changes aimed at creating a «green city,» requiring additional time to revise the concept. As a result, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with investors.

Elite House is associated with businessman Timur Fayziev. He was arrested in 2021 in Bishkek on suspicion of corruption.
