Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1

New electricity tariffs will come into force in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025. The Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the approved rates:

For the population consuming up to 700 kilowatt-hours per month, the cost of 1 kilowatt-hour will be 1 som 37 tyiyns (previously — 1 som 11 tyiyns);

For each kilowatt over 700 kilowatt-hours, consumers will have to pay 2 soms 60 tyiyns (previously — 2 soms 39 tyiyns);

For social and religious institutions, such as schools, kindergartens and mosques, a single tariff has been set — 2 soms 62 tyiyns per 1 kilowatt-hour.

The ministry explained that the change in tariffs is related to the need to develop the country’s energy sector and improve the quality of services.

Earlier, as part of the announced energy strategy until 2030, the authorities told about plans to modernize power grids, build new capacities and introduce «smart» metering technologies. The increase in tariffs is called a forced measure to cover the growing costs of production and supply of electricity. Tariffs will be increased annually, the ministry reports.