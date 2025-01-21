16:41
Status of specially protected area granted to Enver Gareyev Botanical Garden

The Research Institute «Enver Gareyev Botanical Garden» of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan has been granted the status of a specially protected natural area. The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document notes that the land plots of the Botanical Garden with an area of ​​127 hectares at the address: Bishkek, 1a, Akhunbaev Street; an area of ​​20.15 hectares at the address: Bishkek, 135/212, Gorky Street; an area of ​​4.17 hectares at the address: Naryn, Lenin Street have been transferred from the category of «lands of populated areas» to the category of «lands of specially protected natural areas».

The National Academy of Sciences has been instructed to ensure proper observance of the regime of a specially protected natural area.

The Enver Gareyev Botanical Garden is a Research Institute of the Department of Chemical-Engineering, Medical-Biological and Agricultural Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was established in March 1938. In 1964, it was granted the status of a research institute.

The garden has four laboratories: woody and shrubby plants, flower and ornamental plants, biology of fruit plants, and physiology of plant resistance.

In terms of the richness of its species composition, the Enver Gareyev Botanical Garden ranks first in Central Asia and takes a leading place in the CIS.
