FAO praises Kyrgyzstan's efforts in developing agriculture

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu. The press service of the President reported.

The parties discussed key issues of food security, adaptation to climate change and sustainable development of the agricultural sector of Kyrgyzstan.

The President emphasized that cooperation with FAO plays an important role in solving urgent problems of agriculture and ecology in the country. He noted that thanks to its support, important programs aimed at developing the agricultural sector, improving food security and introducing innovative technologies such as green biotechnology and artificial intelligence have been developed and implemented.

FAO Director‑General Qu Dongyu, in turn, highly praised the Kyrgyz government’s efforts, highlighting the strategic importance of the country’s geographic location and its unique natural conditions for sustainable agricultural development. He also expressed satisfaction with the signing of the agreement on establishment of a FAO representative office in Kyrgyzstan, which, he said, will open new horizons for deepening cooperation.

In conclusion, both sides expressed confidence that relations between Kyrgyzstan and the FAO will continue to strengthen, contributing to the long‑term development of the country’s agro‑industrial complex.