00:49
USD 87.32
EUR 99.37
RUB 1.05
English

FAO praises Kyrgyzstan's efforts in developing agriculture

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu. The press service of the President reported.

The parties discussed key issues of food security, adaptation to climate change and sustainable development of the agricultural sector of Kyrgyzstan.

The President emphasized that cooperation with FAO plays an important role in solving urgent problems of agriculture and ecology in the country. He noted that thanks to its support, important programs aimed at developing the agricultural sector, improving food security and introducing innovative technologies such as green biotechnology and artificial intelligence have been developed and implemented.

FAO Director‑General Qu Dongyu, in turn, highly praised the Kyrgyz government’s efforts, highlighting the strategic importance of the country’s geographic location and its unique natural conditions for sustainable agricultural development. He also expressed satisfaction with the signing of the agreement on establishment of a FAO representative office in Kyrgyzstan, which, he said, will open new horizons for deepening cooperation.

In conclusion, both sides expressed confidence that relations between Kyrgyzstan and the FAO will continue to strengthen, contributing to the long‑term development of the country’s agro‑industrial complex.
link: https://24.kg/english/327263/
views: 336
Print
Related
FAO office to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Agriculture Ministry to purchase equipment for $45M allocated by Islamic Bank
Agricultural export from Kyrgyzstan exceeded 96,000 tons
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control
Batken region to test tangerines cultivation
Seven artificial glaciers created in Batken region
Women cultivate rose hips on degraded land in Batken region with FAO support
Agriculture Ministry to introduce another fine for forest legislation violation
Climate impact: Kyrgyzstan to change its approach to crop land management
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1 Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek 27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain
24 April, Thursday
18:10
Almost 400 minor Kyrgyzstanis repatriated from Syria Almost 400 minor Kyrgyzstanis repatriated from Syria
17:51
FAO praises Kyrgyzstan's efforts in developing agriculture
17:37
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
17:18
FAO office to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
17:11
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic arrives in Kyrgyzstan