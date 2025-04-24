FAO office to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and FAO, as well as projects related to ensuring food security, sustainable agricultural development and improving the lives of the rural population.

It was noted that FAO is implementing 13 national projects in Kyrgyzstan for a total of $35 million. In addition, the organization supports the implementation of 18 global, regional and subregional projects in the country.

Following the meeting, an agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on the establishment of an FAO office in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Bakyt Torobaev and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu expressed confidence that this agreement will enable more effective coordination and prompt implementation of joint programmes and new initiatives.