00:49
USD 87.32
EUR 99.37
RUB 1.05
English

FAO office to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and FAO, as well as projects related to ensuring food security, sustainable agricultural development and improving the lives of the rural population.

It was noted that FAO is implementing 13 national projects in Kyrgyzstan for a total of $35 million. In addition, the organization supports the implementation of 18 global, regional and subregional projects in the country.

Following the meeting, an agreement was signed between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations on the establishment of an FAO office in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Bakyt Torobaev and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu expressed confidence that this agreement will enable more effective coordination and prompt implementation of joint programmes and new initiatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/327259/
views: 346
Print
Related
FAO praises Kyrgyzstan's efforts in developing agriculture
Seven artificial glaciers created in Batken region
Women cultivate rose hips on degraded land in Batken region with FAO support
Climate impact: Kyrgyzstan to change its approach to crop land management
Global cereal production to reach record high in 2024
Biopesticides against locusts used for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
World food prices rise for third month in a row - FAO
How Kyeongeun Lee from Korea helps to create artificial glaciers in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to develop principles of proper nutrition
Fisheries Department of Kyrgyzstan receives modern computer equipment
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1 Uzbekistan to introduce "golden visas" for foreign nationals starting June 1
27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek 27 foreigners illegally employed in sewing workshop in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov makes first official visit to Bahrain
24 April, Thursday
18:10
Almost 400 minor Kyrgyzstanis repatriated from Syria Almost 400 minor Kyrgyzstanis repatriated from Syria
17:51
FAO praises Kyrgyzstan's efforts in developing agriculture
17:37
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
17:18
FAO office to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
17:11
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic arrives in Kyrgyzstan