FAO’s 80th anniversary: Kyrgyzstan issues commemorative postage stamps

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in cooperation with Kyrgyz Pochtasy JSC, has unveiled a new series of postage stamps dedicated to the 80th anniversary of FAO.

According to the organization’s representative office in Kyrgyzstan, the series consists of three stamps featuring children in traditional national attire.

«The artistic concept of the series successfully combines the theme of agriculture — the foundation of food security — with the rich cultural traditions and hospitality of the Kyrgyz people. At the suggestion of FAO staff in Kyrgyzstan, the young characters depicted on the stamps were given symbolic names: Telegei (vast expanse), Bereke (abundance), and Bakyt (happiness),» the FAO office reported.

The official cancellation ceremony for the new stamps took place in Bishkek as part of an event dedicated to World Food Day.

The release of the stamps is one of dozens of activities organized throughout the year in Kyrgyzstan to mark FAO’s milestone anniversary.

The stamps will be available at Kyrgyz Pochtasy post offices nationwide and will also be listed on major online philatelic platforms.
