Women cultivate rose hips on degraded land in Batken region with FAO support

Photo FAO

In Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region, women have found an innovative way to turn degraded lands into a source of income and sustainable development. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported.

According to the organization, women in the village of Kara-Suu in Leilek district have begun growing rosehips on unproductive plots that suffer from drought and landslides. This climate-smart agricultural approach not only enhances food security but also mitigates the impacts of climate change and reduces disaster risks.

The project is part of a broader initiative by FAO, UN Women and the Roza Otunbayeva Initiative Foundation aimed at strengthening the capacity of women’s organizations to adapt to climate change.

FAO has supplied more than 2,200 high-quality rose hip seedlings along with fencing materials. The plants are irrigated through a drip irrigation system, an essential solution in a water-scarce environment. Rich in vitamin C and essential nutrients, the rose hips will provide an additional source of income for 15 families in the village.

«Our village has no open fields or large agricultural plots, so we grow everything in our home gardens,» said Mamahaba Ormosheva, a project participant and leader of the women’s initiative group. «Thanks to this project, we can now cultivate land that was once deemed unusable. Moreover, it has strengthened our community — we communicate more, support one another, and collaborate. But most importantly, it has created a vital income opportunity for women who previously stayed at home.»

Looking ahead, villagers plan to expand their rose hip plantations, further boosting economic potential and enhancing quality of life in the face of a changing climate.
