Office of Food and Agriculture Organization to be opened in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to open its representative office in Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the FAO was signed on April 24, 2025, in Bishkek and establishes a permanent mission in the Kyrgyz Republic to coordinate projects in food security and agriculture.

The Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) adopted the law on September 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the FAO of the completion of all necessary procedures for the agreement to enter into force.

The law will enter into force 10 days after its official publication.