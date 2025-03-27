Bloggers detained in Jalal-Abad placed under house arrest

The bloggers detained in Jalal-Abad have been released from custody. The decision was made by the City Court.

The preventive measure was partially changed at the request of the senior investigator of the State Committee for National Security. The pretrial detention of blogger known as Aika Musaeva was replaced by house arrest. The court also replaced detention of her friend Zh.O., 38, with house arrest.

Recall, the State Committee for National Security previously reported that complaints and statements were received against the blogger stating that she extorted money from businessmen and wealthy people, intimidating and blackmailing them with publication of negative photos and videos on social media. At the moment, the investigation has established two facts of extortion. Aika Musaeva received 120,000 and 80,000 soms.

«In some cases, the blogger, in collusion with interested parties and having previously agreed on her interest rate, provided debt collection services. At the same time, she covered herself with her existing connections in the State Committee for National Security. This criminal activity of Aika Musaeva was carried out in collusion with the speaker of the Suzak rural council Kh.Zh., who was also detained,» the statement says.