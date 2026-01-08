13:47
Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Culture developing legislation on bloggers

The Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan is drafting a law on bloggers, Minister Mirbek Mambetaliev told journalists.

He explained that while a law on mass media was previously adopted, work has now begun on legislation specifically for bloggers.

«We need to define who a blogger is. Bloggers have their own followers and an audience they influence, and we need to determine who qualifies as a blogger. While they are not considered mass media, they do have influence over people, and when they share information, they must also bear responsibility,» the minister said.

Mambetaliev gave examples of a civil servant and a media personality who maintain blogs.

«There is a blogger who is simply a civil servant with, let’s say, 5,000 or 10,000 followers. They just share official information. Then there are bloggers with 50,000–100,000 followers, and some even over a million, who engage in entrepreneurship and promote products. This is also considered business activity. Therefore, we need to define the rules so that everyone’s interests are balanced,» the minister added, noting that the draft law is expected to be ready in 2026.
