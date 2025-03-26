Director from Kyrgyzstan making film about USSR Hero Cholponbai Tuleberdiev

Director of the Talas Regional Musical Drama Theater named after Kapar Medetbekov, Kuban Dzhandarbekov, arrived in Voronezh Oblast of Russia. RIA Voronezh reported.

The director decided to make a documentary about Hero of the USSR Cholponbai Tuleberdiev.

«Together with cameraman Asylbek Esentulov, he visited the site of the hero’s feat — the Don chalk mountains in the village of Selyavnoye. The film crew also shot scenes for the future film at the memorial to the defenders of the Storozhevsky bridgehead, in the museum of Selyavenskaya school, which is named after the hero, and at the monument to Cholponbai on the Don heights,» the news agency noted.

On August 6, 1942, Cholponbai Tuleberdiev covered the enemy’s machine-gun embrasure with his body, ensuring the capture of a strategic bridgehead for the offensive operation of the 6th Army of the Voronezh Front.

He was buried with military honors at the site of his feat on the top of Lysaya Gora near the village of Selyavnoye-Vtoroye, Voronezh Oblast.