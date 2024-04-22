144 beekeeping farms opened in Kyrgyzstan under Social Contract program

At least 144 beekeeping farms have been opened in Kyrgyzstan under Social Contract program. The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Gulnara Baatyrova said after visiting the participant of Social Contract program Sulaiman Bataev.

«Our country is rich in valuable honey-bearing plants, and the production of commercial honey is developing every year. Participants of Social Contract program also appreciated the effectiveness of this direction. For two years already 144 families, who received 100,000 soms from the state, have invested in beekeeping. The experience of Sulaiman Batayev, father of 10 children, shows that the business idea has justified itself,» the minister said.

Gulnara Baatyrova also visited Fatima Kubaeva, a mother of five children, who with the support of the state built a greenhouse and started growing vegetables and seedlings, which she sells at Tokmak market. The minister also familiarized herself with the business of Zulfiya Malosieva, who is engaged in breeding cattle.

«Livestock breeding is a traditional branch for our country, so participants of Social Contract often choose this direction for themselves as well as farming. We saw how Zulfiya Malosieva, who started her project by buying one cow, runs it. Having received the calf, she raised it, sold for meat and bought two calves. In total, she sold five calves and earned a good income,» the minister said.

Gulnara Baatyrova noted that the ministry offers those wishing to sign a social contract to try their hand in other areas as well. Training in marketing, financial literacy, taxation is organized for future participants.