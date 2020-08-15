12:16
USD 78.15
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.07
English

Beekeeping to be developed in Kara-Kuldzha forestry

An apiary appeared in Kara-Kuldzha forestry in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry reported.

Within framework of the project «Integrated Management of Forest Ecosystems of the Kyrgyz Republic», financed by the World Bank and the Global Environment Fund, the state agency has donated beekeeping equipment to the forestry for 7,337,760 soms.

«The total area of Kara-Kuldzha forestry is 74,285 hectares. Many types of honey and medicinal herbs grow there; there are all conditions for development of beekeeping. In addition, Kara-Kuldzha district is a favorable region for breeding bees and production of high-quality beekeeping products. Effective use of these opportunities, further development of beekeeping will contribute to providing the population with quality honey at affordable prices, which in its turn will create an additional source of income for forestry,» the state agency said.

The equipment and tools have been provided for the development of beekeeping in remote mountainous regions of the country for their effective use for pollination of agricultural and other crops, as well as for creating additional sources of income for forestry in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/162606/
views: 90
Print
Related
$1.1 million allocated to State Forestry Agency for combating COVID-19
Over 205,000 fruit tree saplings bought for forest enterprises in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of forestry agencies join disinfection in Kyrgyzstan
Forest of pistachios and almonds to be planted near Bishkek
Head of Batken Forest Management Department arrested for bribe
Certification can help in fight against corruption in Kyrgyzstan’s forest sector
Kyrgyzstan to reduce the number of forest enterprises
Federal Security Service not let 1 mln bees from Kyrgyzstan in Makhachkala
Forestry enterprises allocate 188,000 saplings within Taza Zhashoo project
Kyrgyzstan plans to counter poachers with the help of drone
Popular
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
15 August, Saturday
12:11
Russia may resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 1 Russia may resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from Septembe...
11:59
Kyrgyzstan introduces tax incentives for electric vehicles
11:41
Beekeeping to be developed in Kara-Kuldzha forestry
10:34
Foreigner makes electric komuz and plays Kyrgyz melody
10:24
Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan donates batch of clexane to prisoners
14 August, Friday
18:20
Russia suppresses channel for transfer of large sums of money to Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Anthrax in Kara-Suu: All hospitalized patients discharged