Beekeeping to be developed in Kara-Kuldzha forestry

An apiary appeared in Kara-Kuldzha forestry in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry reported.

Within framework of the project «Integrated Management of Forest Ecosystems of the Kyrgyz Republic», financed by the World Bank and the Global Environment Fund, the state agency has donated beekeeping equipment to the forestry for 7,337,760 soms.

«The total area of Kara-Kuldzha forestry is 74,285 hectares. Many types of honey and medicinal herbs grow there; there are all conditions for development of beekeeping. In addition, Kara-Kuldzha district is a favorable region for breeding bees and production of high-quality beekeeping products. Effective use of these opportunities, further development of beekeeping will contribute to providing the population with quality honey at affordable prices, which in its turn will create an additional source of income for forestry,» the state agency said.

The equipment and tools have been provided for the development of beekeeping in remote mountainous regions of the country for their effective use for pollination of agricultural and other crops, as well as for creating additional sources of income for forestry in Kyrgyzstan.