Beekeeping to be developed in Kara-Kuldzha forestry

An apiary appeared in Kara-Kuldzha forestry in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry reported.
Within framework of the project «Integrated Management of Forest Ecosystems of the Kyrgyz Republic», financed by the World Bank and the Global Environment Fund, the state agency has donated beekeeping equipment to the forestry for 7,337,760 soms.
The equipment and tools have been provided for the development of beekeeping in remote mountainous regions of the country for their effective use for pollination of agricultural and other crops, as well as for creating additional sources of income for forestry in Kyrgyzstan.