OTS Secretary General calls border agreement step towards stability in region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev. The press service of the head of state reported.

The issues of implementation of the results of the Bishkek Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, held on November 6, 2024, and further cooperation of Kyrgyzstan within the OTS were discussed. In addition, information was heard on the work carried out within the framework of the republic’s chairmanship of the organization.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic will continue to actively participate in strengthening the partnership between the countries within the OTS and will contribute to the stability and development of the entire region.

In turn, Kubanychbek Omuraliev emphasized the readiness of the OTS to support all efforts aimed at strengthening fraternal relations and regional harmony. He also congratulated the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the signing of the state border agreement.

«This important step has been achieved thanks to your political will, diplomacy and dialogue, which opens the way to lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Central Asia and beyond,» the Secretary General of the OTS noted.

He also informed the head of state about the current activities of the OTS Secretariat, the progress of implementation of the documents and decisions adopted following the Bishkek summit, as well as preparations for upcoming events under the auspices of the organization.