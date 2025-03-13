Emomali Rahmon invites deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh to visit Tajikistan

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who arrived in the country on a state visit. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The parties discussed issues of further development of Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan cooperation, including strengthening inter-parliamentary interaction. The Speaker emphasized the special importance of clarifying state borders for the development of relations between the two peoples who have lived side by side since ancient times, adding that the political will of the heads of state has opened a new page in cooperation.

He recalled that the checkpoints Kairagach and Kyzyl-Bel were opened on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. «This achievement will contribute not only to the free movement of citizens of the two states, but also to the development of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening ties in the border areas,» the Speaker said.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, noting the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening cooperation between the two countries, congratulated the President of Tajikistan on the successful holding of parliamentary elections in the Republic of Tajikistan.

In turn, President Emomali Rahmon, noting the contribution of deputies to the settlement of the civil war in Tajikistan, also emphasized the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening interstate ties.

«The parliaments of the two countries should actively work to further develop Kyrgyz-Tajik cooperation. A special task is assigned to deputies on issues of expanding political dialogue,» Emomali Rahmon added.

The head of the neighboring state focused on the agreements reached at the meeting with President Sadyr Japarov, and also touched upon issues of cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. At the same time, Emomali Rahmon invited the deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh headed by Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu to pay an official visit to Tajikistan, adding that bilateral working visits will contribute to deepening the political dialogue.

The parties also discussed issues of ensuring security in the region, maintaining international peace, outlining the need for joint efforts in this direction.