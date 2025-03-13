Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to celebrate Nooruz together

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in a joint celebration of Nooruz. It was announced during talks between Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon.

The President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized the importance of strengthening trust between nations, highlighting the special role of joint cultural events in fostering unity.

«In this context, I would like to emphasize the significance of the upcoming Nooruz celebration in Khujand on March 31. I am grateful for the invitation and confirm my participation. I am sure that celebrating Nooruz together will become a good tradition symbolizing peace and unity among the peoples of Central Asia,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Rahmon, in turn, thanked Japarov for confirming his participation in the trilateral meeting of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in Khujand.