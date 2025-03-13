13:25
USD 87.45
EUR 95.50
RUB 1.02
English

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to celebrate Nooruz together

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in a joint celebration of Nooruz. It was announced during talks between Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon.

The President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized the importance of strengthening trust between nations, highlighting the special role of joint cultural events in fostering unity.

«In this context, I would like to emphasize the significance of the upcoming Nooruz celebration in Khujand on March 31. I am grateful for the invitation and confirm my participation. I am sure that celebrating Nooruz together will become a good tradition symbolizing peace and unity among the peoples of Central Asia,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Rahmon, in turn, thanked Japarov for confirming his participation in the trilateral meeting of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in Khujand.
link: https://24.kg/english/322667/
views: 97
Print
Related
Official ceremony of meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Emomali Rahmon takes place
Emomali Rahmon’ s visit: Ethnocultural program organized in Ala-Archa
Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13
President of Tajikistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Border agreement to be signed during Emomali Rahmon’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
President of Tajikistan to visit Kyrgyzstan on March 12-13
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue has been finally resolved
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev visits Rogun HPP in Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to resume regular flights
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
13 March, Thursday
13:05
Official ceremony of meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Emomali Rahmon takes place Official ceremony of meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Emom...
12:56
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to celebrate Nooruz together
12:51
Parliament approves privileges for graduates of Akylman Lyceum
12:29
Police detains woman on suspicion of assisting prostitution in Bishkek
12:18
25 houses and 12 schools damaged by earthquake in Osh region