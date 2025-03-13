13:25
USD 87.45
EUR 95.50
RUB 1.02
English

Official ceremony of meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Emomali Rahmon takes place

Official ceremony of meeting of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took place in Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek on May 13.

The motorcade of Rahmon, who is in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit, arrived at Yntymak Ordo building accompanied by a mounted escort.

The Presidents greeted each other, and the national anthems of the two countries were played. After the commander of the honor guard company delivered his report, the heads of state walked along the formation.
link: https://24.kg/english/322668/
views: 66
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to celebrate Nooruz together
Emomali Rahmon’ s visit: Ethnocultural program organized in Ala-Archa
Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be opened on March 13
President of Tajikistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Visit of Tajikistan’s President: Duty groups to work in Bishkek kindergartens
Bishkek schools to switch to online classes due to visit of Emomali Rahmon
Border agreement to be signed during Emomali Rahmon’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan
EU to build security facilities on border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
President of Tajikistan to visit Kyrgyzstan on March 12-13
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue has been finally resolved
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
13 March, Thursday
13:05
Official ceremony of meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Emomali Rahmon takes place Official ceremony of meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Emom...
12:56
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to celebrate Nooruz together
12:51
Parliament approves privileges for graduates of Akylman Lyceum
12:29
Police detains woman on suspicion of assisting prostitution in Bishkek
12:18
25 houses and 12 schools damaged by earthquake in Osh region