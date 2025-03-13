Official ceremony of meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Emomali Rahmon takes place

Official ceremony of meeting of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took place in Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek on May 13.

The motorcade of Rahmon, who is in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit, arrived at Yntymak Ordo building accompanied by a mounted escort.

The Presidents greeted each other, and the national anthems of the two countries were played. After the commander of the honor guard company delivered his report, the heads of state walked along the formation.