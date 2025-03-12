President of Tajikistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a state visit. The press service of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He was greeted by President Sadyr Japarov at Manas International Airport.

Flags of both countries were raised on flagpoles, a red carpet was laid out, a national yurt installation was set up, and a guard of honor was lined up.

Girls in national dresses welcomed Emomali Rahmon with flowers.

The heads of state watched a concert program with participation of Kyrgyz artists performing Kyrgyz and Tajik musical pieces.

As part of the state visit, the leaders of the two countries will discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest and prospects for further deepening bilateral cooperation tomorrow, March 13.

Bilateral documents are planned to be signed. According to some reports, an agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border is among them.