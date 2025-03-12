President of Tajikistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic for a state visit. The press service of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
He was greeted by President Sadyr Japarov at Manas International Airport.
Girls in national dresses welcomed Emomali Rahmon with flowers.
The heads of state watched a concert program with participation of Kyrgyz artists performing Kyrgyz and Tajik musical pieces.
As part of the state visit, the leaders of the two countries will discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest and prospects for further deepening bilateral cooperation tomorrow, March 13.