Kyrgyzstan abolishes mandatory audit requirements for public companies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has repealed several government decisions regulating audit activities. The corresponding resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the government decree of November 17, 2015 No. 776 «On Requirements for Conducting Mandatory Audits in Public Companies,» as well as the related decree of August 18, 2017 No. 503, which introduced amendments to those requirements, have been abolished.

The decision was made in accordance with the laws «On Auditing Activities» and «On the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The resolution will enter into force seven days after its adoption.