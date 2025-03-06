Transfer of Dostuk village in Batken: Relocation site for residents determined

Local authorities and residents of Dostuk village in Batken region have determined a place for resettlement. The office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region informed 24.kg news agency.

Representatives of the local authorities, headed by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the region, Aibek Shamenov, met with residents of Dostuk village and discussed the issue of relocation of people.

As a result, with the consent of the residents, a decision was made to resettle them to Chet-Bulak village, which is a part of Suu-Bash rural area of Batken district. The specified territory borders on the territory of Batken.

As noted, each homeowner will be provided with a land plot of 5 ares with a residential building constructed on it with all amenities. A total of 71 houses will be built.

In addition, owners of plots with state acts will be provided with land of 5 ares for the construction of residential buildings. Also, the villagers will be allocated 9 hectares of land in Kyzyl-Bel village in Batken district for agricultural needs.

Recall, as a result of the delimitation of Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Dostuk village in Batken district was transferred to the Republic of Tajikistan.

On February 27, six committees of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reviewed and approved the ratification of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border.

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said that the process of ratifying the agreement on the state border would be completed within a month. The agreement was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following the negotiations of government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov expressed the opinion at a parliamentary session on March 5 that Kyrgyzstan should get back Dostuk village, not share Golovnoy water intake with its neighbors 50/50, and not give away the land around Vorukh enclave. A little later, he was expelled from Yiman Nuru faction for this.