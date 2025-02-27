19:42
USD 87.45
EUR 91.64
RUB 1.01
English

Joint Committee of Parliament approves agreement with Tajikistan

The Joint Committee of the Parliament approved the agreements between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border without discussion.

In particular, the deputies approved:

  • A draft agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the state border;
  • A draft agreement between the countries on the construction and use of roads, the arrangement and use of intersections;
  • A draft agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water and energy facilities.

«Over the past four years, the interdepartmental commission of the two countries has been working day and night. We witnessed all the hardships, as disputes over each territory dragged on for months. You have described the map clearly and comprehensibly,» MP Kamila Talieva said.

The day before, the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev announced that the process of ratifying the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border will be completed within a month.

The agreement on the state border was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
link: https://24.kg/english/321313/
views: 117
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchange villages, land plots along state border
Kairagach enclave transferred to Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary committees hold extraordinary meeting on border with Tajikistan
Tashiev: Ratification of border agreement with Tajikistan will take a month
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
End to border conflicts: Life in Batken village of Kara-Bak
Sadyr Japarov tells about fate of Kyrgyz houses in Tajikistan
Residents of Isfara and Batken hold joint clean-up and cook plov
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Kazakhstan
27 February, Thursday
18:58
Joint Committee of Parliament approves agreement with Tajikistan Joint Committee of Parliament approves agreement with T...
18:16
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchange villages, land plots along state border
18:00
Kairagach enclave transferred to Kyrgyzstan
17:35
Revenues of republican budget in January 2025 increased by 25.6 percent
16:46
What President Sadyr Japarov said about imprisoned journalists