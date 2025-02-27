Joint Committee of Parliament approves agreement with Tajikistan

The Joint Committee of the Parliament approved the agreements between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border without discussion.

In particular, the deputies approved:

A draft agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the state border;

A draft agreement between the countries on the construction and use of roads, the arrangement and use of intersections;

A draft agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water and energy facilities.

«Over the past four years, the interdepartmental commission of the two countries has been working day and night. We witnessed all the hardships, as disputes over each territory dragged on for months. You have described the map clearly and comprehensibly,» MP Kamila Talieva said.

The day before, the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev announced that the process of ratifying the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the state border will be completed within a month.

The agreement on the state border was signed on February 21 in Bishkek following negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.