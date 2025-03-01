11:03
Cabinet appoints Zhazgul Karbosova new Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too

Zhazgul Karbosova has been appointed Editor-in-Chief of the government newspaper Erkin-Too. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy reported.

It is noted that the corresponding order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers was signed on February 26.

For the last year, Zhazgul Karbosova held the position of leading specialist at the Public Services Department of the State Mortgage Company, and before that she worked in the sphere of journalism — first as a correspondent for various media outlets, and later as a deputy editor and editor-in-chief of a number of newspapers and magazines.

Resignation of the previous editor-in-chief of Erkin-Too, Naralay Asanbaev, was reported on February 20. He said that he left the position of his own free will.

Erkin-Too is a government newspaper, its editor-in-chief is appointed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.
