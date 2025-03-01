11:03
President Sadyr Japarov appoints new heads of several districts

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov appointed new heads of several districts. The press service of the head of state reported.

1. Imamnazar Burkanov was appointed head of Zhaiyl district of Chui region.

  • He was born on August 18, 1965.
  • 07.06.2021 — elected mayor of Batken city/ from the majority coalition Ala-Too — Kyrgyz Zheri — Emgek.

2. Daniyar Erkimbaev was appointed head of Aravan district of Osh region.

  • He is a lawyer.
  • 2018-2019 — head of the Legal Expertise Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.
  • 2019-2020 — Director of the Center for Judicial Representation of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

3. Danir Imanaliev was appointed head of Batken district of Batken region.

  • He was born on April 25, 1977 in Kara-Oi village, Issyk-Kul district.
  • Education: Bishkek Humanitarian University named after Karasayev, Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn, Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic; graduate of Open World program;
  • 1995 — specialist at the Issyk-Kul district education department:
  • 2004–2005 — manager at Science and Art LLC;
  • April—June 2005 — leading specialist at the department on the project «Decentralization of Public Administration» of the Issyk-Kul region administration;
  • 2005–2008 — regional representative of Ak-Bata LLC;
  • April—August 2008 — engineer at Vodokanal municipal enterprise;
  • September — October 2008 — Regional Representative of Neotek LLC;
  • 2008 — Regional Director of Sales at Ak-Bata LLC;
  • 2008-2010 — Deputy, Chairman of Kara-Oi Rural Council;
  • 2008-2011 — Deputy of Karakol City Council;
  • 2011-2014 — Head of Kara-Oi rural administration:
  • 2014-2016 — First Deputy Head of Issyk-Kul district.
  • 2016-2020 — Head of Issyk-Kul district of Issyk-Kul region. Voluntarily resigned.
  • 2020-2021 — Advisor to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission.
  • 2021-2023 — Head of Nookat district of Osh region.

Following the board meeting of the Presidential Administration on February 21, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev recommended Sadyr Japarov to dismiss seven heads of districts for poor performance of their official duties. As a result, the head of state dismissed the following officials:

  • Zhakypbek Subagozhoev was dismissed from the post of head of Nookat district of Osh region;
  • Uchkunbek Zhorobaev was dismissed from the post of head of Batken district of Batken region;
  • Mirlan Karagulov was dismissed from the post of head of Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region;
  • Munarbek Nasirov was dismissed from the post of head of Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region;
  • Seitek Kulubaev was dismissed from the post of head of Aravan district of Osh region;
  • Dosmambet Jeenbekov was dismissed from the post of head of Manas district of Talas region;
  • Nurgazy Narmyrzaev was relieved of his post as head of Talas district of Talas region.
