PE teacher finds hanged schoolgirl in Issyk-Kul region, she died in hospital

A physical education teacher found a schoolgirl, who attempted to commit suicide, she died in the hospital. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred on February 5 in the sports hall of a local school. The PE teacher found the 17-year-old girl hanged on a horizontal bar and provided first aid. She was hospitalized, but on February 14, the girl died in intensive care unit.

The fact was registered by the regional police department under the article «Incitement to suicide» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. All necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.