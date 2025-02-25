New branch of Family Medicine Center No. 2 opened in Bishkek

The official opening of the third branch of the Family Medicine Center No. 2 took place in Chon-Aryk residential area on February 25.

The new branch has a laboratory, ECG, ultrasound devices, a day patient department, a physiotherapy room, a therapeutic exercise room, fluorography, and a digital X-ray room. All necessary conditions have been created for the comfortable reception of patients and the effective work of doctors and medical staff.

«The opening of the new branch of Family Medicine Center No. 2 building is an important step in developing primary health care in Bishkek. Now, residents of the area will be able to receive quality medical services in comfortable and modern conditions. Strengthening healthcare infrastructure remains our priority, and this project is a vivid example of effective cooperation between state and municipal authorities,» Deputy Minister of Health Kaarmanbek Baidavletov said.

The new center will serve more than 26,000 citizens.

«This is a new polyclinic that meets all standards. There is no other like it in Kyrgyzstan. This was our dream — my project, which I implemented primarily for the population, because new quarters are being constructed above the Southern highway, and also for our staff, so they would have everything they need,» the branch director Gulnara Tashibekova said.

According to her, the old polyclinic building was a 300-square-meter panel house with only 30 rooms.

Deputy Mayor of Bishkek Victoria Mozgacheva reported that the city administration allocated 145 million soms for the construction of the polyclinic.

«This polyclinic has been built with the future in mind and will be able to receive more patients. Residents of nearby homes can register with any Family Medicine Center of their choice. The Ministry of Health has fully equipped the branch with medical equipment, and it is ready to receive patients,» she added.

Construction of the polyclinic began in September 2023.

«Previously, this territory housed warehouses, buildings, trees, and thickets. On the instructions of Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, construction and installation work began in September 2023. At present, all work has been completed, and the contractor will eliminate any shortcomings within two years on any issues,» Bolot Cholponbaev, head of the Capital Construction Department of the City Hall, said. The branch is located at the address: Chon-Aryk, 6, Semetei Street.