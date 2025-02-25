Physics, chemistry, biology to be combined and taught from first grade

In connection with the transformation of the school education system, it is planned to introduce a new integrated subject — ilim (science). The Vice President of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education (KAO) Melis Muzulmanov reported.

According to him, such a subject exists in world practice, it includes physics, chemistry and biology. It will be taught from 1st to 9th grade in an integrated form, and in grades 10-12 again separately (physics, chemistry, biology) in connection with the profiling of education.

Melis Muzulmanov noted that there will be one textbook, but three different teachers will teach from it for now. «In the future, together with universities, we are faced with the task of training specialists in teaching an integrated subject,» Melis Muzulmanov said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Lira Samykbaeva said: textbooks are made in such a way that some topics can be taught by one teacher, and some — by another.

«But in the end, everything should come down to the fact that it is a single subject — science. Because the Cambridge education system is built on children acquiring life skills, meaning there are no purely theoretical topics. Every topic, including science, is explored through real-life situations. For example, if a flower is growing, children study its nutrition and reproduction — that’s biology. Then they analyze the composition of water, which is chemistry, and right there they also consider physics,» she noted.

Last year, before the start of the school year, there was a report of a shortage of teachers, including in physics and chemistry. It is still unknown whether the staffing shortage will be resolved by the new academic year.