Two animated 3D series for children in Kyrgyz released in Bishkek

Two animated 3D series for children in the Kyrgyz language were released by the national film studio Kyrgyzfilm named after Tolomush Okeyev together with the children’s film fund Karek. Young viewers can watch the cartoons «Amantai and Aituyak» and «Byityktar». The press service of the Ministry of Culture reports.

According to it, the projects were implemented within the framework of the program for the development of the state language and improvement of language policy in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2021-2025.

The cartoon «Amantai and Aituyak» includes eight episodes, designed for children from one to three years old. It tells the story of the friendship between Amantai and his servant, a descendant of winged horses from fairy tales and epics. While watching, children will learn colors, numbers and gain other basic knowledge with the help of intellectual games, songs and puzzles.

The cartoon’s scriptwriter is Toktobek Usenov, director and artistic director is Aibek Daiyrbekov.

«Byityktar» consists of 12 episodes. Through the images of animals, the cartoon encourages children-viewers to explore the world and get interested in the environment, develop their thinking, and actively communicate with their parents. The characters discuss different topics and offer various interpretations, but cannot find a clear answer. In the end, they ask their parents and find out the real answer.

The scriptwriters of «Byityktar» are Saltanat Imankulova, Asel Imankulova and Regina Suranova, the director is Aizhamal Akchalova.
