Kyrgyzstanis created an animated cartoon about the future. Its teaser was published on Tentek YouTube channel.

It is noted that «Saikal: They will leave one day» is an animated cartoon series about the future, which is based on the prototype of the legend of mankurt in a mix of pressing issues and problems of the present Kyrgyzstan.

«We believe that «Saikal» will help us move towards a generation of brave and free people,» description to the teaser trailer reads.