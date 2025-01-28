15:08
USD 87.45
EUR 91.72
RUB 0.89
English

MP asks National Commission on State Language to make more cartoons in Kyrgyz

D Billions episode in Kyrgyz has been viewed more than 28 million times, the cartoon «Keremet Koch» — more than 5 million. MP Zhanar Akayev said at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

«This shows that there is a demand for cartoons in Kyrgyz. But there are few of such cartoons. You watch a cartoon, and there is nothing else,» the MP said.

He called on the National Commission on State Language to invest money in cartoons.
link: https://24.kg/english/318154/
views: 148
Print
Related
State Language Commission develops translation service Kyrgyz Kotormo
State Language Commission develops resolution on level of language proficiency
State Language Commission requires from universities to teach in Kyrgyz
Four cartoons in Kyrgyz language produced in Kyrgyzstan every year
Kyrgyzfilm Film Studio awards authors of videos promoting state language
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on State Language Day
All educational institutions to hold three-month state language campaign
NTRK to shoot animated series for teaching Kyrgyz language for 23 million soms
Zhyldyz Orozobekova resigns as Deputy Chairperson of State Language Commission
Almost 30 percent of school graduates speak state language at high level
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
15:06
Newly elected Shumkar-Uya deputies get acquainted with work of Jerooy Newly elected Shumkar-Uya deputies get acquainted with...
14:51
Ex-Ombudsman asks President of Kyrgyzstan to release Temirlan Sultanbekov
14:43
ARVI and influenza incidence in Kyrgyzstan slightly decreases
13:55
Six monkeys and a kangaroo killed in fire in Bishkek zoo
13:49
MP asks National Commission on State Language to make more cartoons in Kyrgyz