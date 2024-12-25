17:54
Four cartoons in Kyrgyz language produced in Kyrgyzstan every year

Four cartoons in the Kyrgyz language are annually produced in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the National Commission on the State Language and Language Policy Melis Murataliev told at a press conference.

He noted that many people demand to teach the younger generation their native language.

According to Melis Murataliev, the agency translates the best animated films of the world into the state language within the framework of the state program.

«In addition, we produce four cartoons each year. This year we have also released, two of them are the continuation of last year’s animated series for children — «Syikyrduu Kalem» and «Kozular». Two more are new — ’Janyl Myrza’ and ’Bilgichter’,» he said.

Melis Murataliev told that contracts with production studios have already been signed for the next year.
