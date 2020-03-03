19:28
Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine to speak Kyrgyz

Nickelodeon cartoons will be translated into Kyrgyz. Representatives of Central Asia Design Hub project told.

The company has signed an agreement with Viacom International to acquire the rights to broadcast animated series of Nickelodeon TV channel in Central Asian countries. Several popular animated television series, such as Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Team Umizoomi and others, will be translated into five Central Asian languages ​​with technical support from the U.S. Embassy.

«We are pleased to share the original American animated television series that children are so fond of. Our partnership with Kyrgyz television companies will give a chance to provide licensed adapted content in the Kyrgyz language, and children will have a wonderful opportunity to enjoy popular American educational programs. Nickelodeon’s wide range of programs providing knowledge and education will help children to unlock their potential,» Donald Lu, U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, said.

Animation content for preschool children will be provided to state and private television companies in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
