Kyrgyzfilm to resume production of cartoons

An animation studio was opened today in the National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm named after T. Okeyev.

The equipment has been purchased, the personnel have been trained, and scenarios are being prepared. The state allocated 2 million soms at the end of 2016 for this purpose.

As the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism noted, opening of a new studio will revive Kyrgyz animation. The first creative group for the production of cartoons was created on the basis of the film studio in 1977; the first cartoon «Figures argue» was released the same year based on the scenario by Erkin Borbiev.

The release date of the first cartoon is November 17, 2017.