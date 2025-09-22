Aidan Pharma JSC included in state property privatization program

Aidan Pharma OJSC has been included in the state property privatization program. This is stated in a Cabinet of Ministers resolution amending the state property privatization program for 2023–2025. The amendments were signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, Aidan Pharma JSC is included in the list of assets subject to privatization. The state owns 65.086 percent of the company’s shares, 100 percent of which are subject to privatization.

The Cabinet of Ministers will submit the resolution to the Parliament, which will enter into force ten days after its official publication.

Aidan Pharma plant was transferred to state ownership in December 2024. Then-Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced that the plant had begun producing medicinal ethyl alcohol. He also promised to soon launch production of more than 50 types of medications, including paracetamol, ibuprofen, acetylsalicylic acid, and acyclovir.

The plant’s production capacity allows for up to 10,000 packages of medicines per day.