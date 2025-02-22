21:47
PE teacher detained in connection with schoolgirl's suicide in Issyk-Kul region

A 27-year-old physical education teacher has been detained in connection with the suicide of a schoolgirl in the sports hall of the Barskoon rural school. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region reported.

The incident occurred on February 5 in the sports hall of the local school. The physical education teacher found the 17-year-old girl hanged on a horizontal bar and provided first aid. She was hospitalized, but on February 14, the girl died in intensive care unit. A case has been opened under the article «Incitement to suicide» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The physical education teacher of the Barskoon school in Issyk-Kul region was detained on February 15 and placed in the pretrial detention center.

A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency that there was a relationship between the teacher and the schoolgirl. They were dating, and everyone knew about their relationship. Before the incident, they had a quarrel, and to take revenge, the schoolgirl decided to commit suicide at the workplace of her loved one, that is, in the sports hall.

In addition, after the incident, the district education center fired the school principal, social worker, and class teacher of the deceased girl.
