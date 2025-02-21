15:29
Deputy Directors of Kyzmat state institution appointed

Deputy Directors have been appointed at Kyzmat state institution under the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the department reported.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department Almaz Raimbekov introduced the new deputy directors to the staff:

  • Azamat Dzhaparov — First Deputy Director

Azamat Dzhaparov was born on April 15, 1989. He graduated from KSTU named after I. Razzakov and ISU named after K. Tynystanov.

He was deputy director of Infocom state enterprise under the State Registration Service for administrative issues.

  • Nurlan Aidiev — Deputy Director for the IT block

Nurlan Aidiev previously held the post of Deputy Director for Infrastructure Issues at Infocom state enterprise under the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

  • Ernis Dosaliev — Deputy Director

Note of 24.kg news agency

Kyzmat state institution was created on the basis of Infocom state enterprise and the Department of Population Registration. The institution is designed to ensure effective digital transformation of public services, implementation of innovative IT solutions and the improvement of public services for citizens.
link: https://24.kg/english/320691/
views: 155
