Water tariff proposed to be increased in Bishkek

Water tariff is to be increased in the capital. It was announced at a meeting of the Bishkek City Council’s Commissions on Housing and Communal Services, Architecture, Transport and Construction.

According to the head of Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise Kadyrbek Otorov, the current tariff for cold water with metering devices is 10 soms 45 tyiyns per 1 cubic meter, the sewerage tariff is 3 soms.

The tariff for water in houses not connected to metering devices is 111 soms per month per person with a consumption limit of 350 liters of water per day.

The head of the municipal enterprise added that an agreement has been signed on the reconstruction of the city’s treatment facilities.

We will be forced to raise tariffs, since the contract has been signed and requires payments on the loan, interest and technological maintenance. Therefore, this year we will come to the Bishkek City Council with a proposal to raise the tariff.

Kadyrbek Otorov

Previous head of Bishkekvodokanal, Bishkek City Council deputy Chyngyz Zhumaliev said that the municipal enterprise has 1,600 kilometers of water supply and 80 kilometers of sewer networks on its balance sheet.

According to him, of course, raising the tariff is an unpopular method, but it has not been raised for many years. 10 soms 45 tyiyns is not enough today — Vodokanal replaces about 10 kilometers of water supply networks per year.

«If the tariffs are left at the same level, we will simply ruin Vodokanal. Some pipes date back to the 1960s-70s. Paying 100 soms per person for water is not a lot. We pay 100 soms for a liter of cola, and 500 soms per month for mobile communications,» Chyngyz Zhumaliev summed up.
link: https://24.kg/english/320639/
views: 29
