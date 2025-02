The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan found illegal tobacco products at the central market of Jalal-Abad. The press service of the state service reported.

The State Tax Service employees seized 7,528 packs of tobacco products worth more than 828,000 soms. The products did not have excise stamps and corresponding accompanying documents.

Procedural documents were drawn up on the spot in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the materials were transferred to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment.

The Tax Service continues raids to detect illegal trafficking in tobacco and alcohol products.