More than 5 tons of wild macrotomia plant seized in Kyrgyzstan

An attempt to illegally transport contraband plant materials — more than 5.3 tons of wild macrotomia plant (Macrotomia DC) — was stopped during a raid in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

As noted, this action is a gross violation of the environmental legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The materials were transferred to the competent law enforcement agencies for further investigation and taking measures in accordance with the law.

In accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated May 28, 2024 No. 270, the transportation, acquisition, sale, procurement, use, export and production of wild medicinal, technical and food plant materials of the following types are prohibited:

  • Macrotomia (Macrotomia DC);
  • Arnebia (Arnebia Forssk);
  • Dictamnus L.;
  • Aconitum L.;
  • Allium aflatunense B. Fedtsch.;
  • Rhodiola L.;
  • Helichrysum maracandicum.;
  • Lindelofia olgae;
  • Lindelofia macrostyla (Bunge);
  • Lindelofia stylosa;
  • Lindelofia tschimganica.
