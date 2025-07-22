18:15
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Illegal import of psychotropic medications: Suspects detained in Kyrgyzstan

The activities of a criminal group involved in the illegal import of potent psychotropic medications into the country have been stopped. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, A.M.Sh., was detained while attempting to import potent medications from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan without permits.

In total, 288 packages of Tropicamide, 2,160 units of Midax, and 230 packages of Lyrica, which are potent psychotropic medications, were seized from him.

As a result of operational and investigative activities in Bishkek, intermediaries and owners of psychotropic drugs — four Kyrgyzstanis — were detained and placed in institution No. 21 of the State Penitentiary Service.

The SCNS continues investigative and operational activities to establish their criminal connections and schemes of import/export of contraband.
link: https://24.kg/english/337107/
views: 145
Print
Related
New Dary-Darmek mobile app developed in Kyrgyzstan
CMIF tasked with providing insured Kyrgyzstanis with subsidized medicines
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for conducting clinical trials of medicines
Large-scale medicines smuggling prevented in Batken region
Smuggling of copper and microchips worth 2 million soms stopped
Brand-name drugs make up 1-2 percent of pharmaceutical market in Kyrgyzstan
Women detained in Osh for smuggling medicines to Uzbekistan
Tax Service seizes 7,528 packs of contraband cigarettes at Jalal-Abad market
No medicines shortage expected in Kyrgyzstan — Department of Medicines
Medicines production in Kyrgyzstan may be suspended by 2026
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia 1,226 migrants, including Kyrgyzstanis, expelled from Leningrad Oblast of Russia
22 July, Tuesday
17:11
Officials to pay fine of 10,000 soms for sending runaround replies to appeals Officials to pay fine of 10,000 soms for sending runaro...
16:55
Illegal import of psychotropic medications: Suspects detained in Kyrgyzstan
16:44
Cabinet of Ministers allocates 24 million soms for equipment for Burn Center
16:16
24 new facilities for prosecution authorities under construction in Kyrgyzstan
16:07
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify payment of fines through mobile applications