Illegal import of psychotropic medications: Suspects detained in Kyrgyzstan

The activities of a criminal group involved in the illegal import of potent psychotropic medications into the country have been stopped. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, A.M.Sh., was detained while attempting to import potent medications from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan without permits.

In total, 288 packages of Tropicamide, 2,160 units of Midax, and 230 packages of Lyrica, which are potent psychotropic medications, were seized from him.

As a result of operational and investigative activities in Bishkek, intermediaries and owners of psychotropic drugs — four Kyrgyzstanis — were detained and placed in institution No. 21 of the State Penitentiary Service.

The SCNS continues investigative and operational activities to establish their criminal connections and schemes of import/export of contraband.