12:14
USD 87.45
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.95
English

Switch to 12-year education: Ministry promises training for private schools

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has scheduled online training on the transition to 12-year education for principals and head teachers of private schools for February 26-27.

As the ministry told 24.kg news agency, the directors and head teachers are then obliged to continue training their teachers and parents of students according to the materials provided.

The ministry did not specify whether private schools will be provided with new textbooks.

Earlier, co-founder of the Union of Educational Institutions Gulzhamal Esenalieva reported about the lack of information in connection with the upcoming reform.

Recall, a number of innovations are planned for the 2025/26 school year because of the switch to 12-year school education system. Including some classes will «jump» through one grade, and children who have passed pre-school training will be enrolled immediately in the second grade, bypassing the first.

There are no new textbooks yet. The Ministry of Education and Science is looking for experts to adapt school teaching and methodological complexes for the subjects of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology from Marshall Cavendish Education publishing house.
link: https://24.kg/english/320521/
views: 47
Print
Related
Education Ministry plans to abolish Altyn Tamga testing
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss recognition of higher education diplomas
Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subject standards
Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program
Rector of Bishkek State University leaves post, competition announced
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan allocates 20 quotas for doctoral studies
Graduates with honors can get into personnel reserve without competition
Transition to 12-year education: Education Ministry tells about innovations
Russian school textbooks to be adapted to standards of Kyrgyzstan
First group of teachers in Kyrgyzstan receives laptops
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes third place at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship Kyrgyzstan’s team takes third place at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship
20 February, Thursday
12:05
Switch to 12-year education: Ministry promises training for private schools Switch to 12-year education: Ministry promises training...
11:46
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3 years in prison in Moscow for justifying terrorism
11:26
President of Kyrgyzstan suspends Jury Law until 2035
11:20
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz discusses employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in France
11:06
Mamakeev Surgical Center fails to meet fire safety requirements