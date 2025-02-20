Switch to 12-year education: Ministry promises training for private schools

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has scheduled online training on the transition to 12-year education for principals and head teachers of private schools for February 26-27.

As the ministry told 24.kg news agency, the directors and head teachers are then obliged to continue training their teachers and parents of students according to the materials provided.

The ministry did not specify whether private schools will be provided with new textbooks.

Earlier, co-founder of the Union of Educational Institutions Gulzhamal Esenalieva reported about the lack of information in connection with the upcoming reform.

Recall, a number of innovations are planned for the 2025/26 school year because of the switch to 12-year school education system. Including some classes will «jump» through one grade, and children who have passed pre-school training will be enrolled immediately in the second grade, bypassing the first.

There are no new textbooks yet. The Ministry of Education and Science is looking for experts to adapt school teaching and methodological complexes for the subjects of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology from Marshall Cavendish Education publishing house.