Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu told at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan that there are rumors about the imminent dissolution of Parliament and snap elections in the fall of this year.

«These are rumors. There will be no elections ahead of time, not even a day or a month. I note that the elections will be held next year,» he said.

The speaker added that the presidential elections will also take place on time.