Earthquake preparedness drills held in Bishkek

Bishkek hosted staff drills on the topic «Actions of management bodies in case of threats and emergencies» (earthquakes) as part of the plan for preparing the Civil Defense of the city for 2025. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to the report, the drills signals were transmitted through the city’s alert system to district civil protection services and heads of municipal administrations. The city’s civil protection system has been transferred to an enhanced operation mode.

The drills aimed to improve the preparedness of management bodies and civil protection forces for preventing and responding to emergencies, ensuring public and territorial safety. Additionally, preparatory work is underway for upcoming staff drills in Chui region.

Recall, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 has hit Jalal-Abad region today. Tremors were recorded at 4.26 a.m. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 2 kilometers southwest of Suzak village, 3 kilometers west of Bek-Abad village, 3 kilometers northwest of Zhiyde village.
