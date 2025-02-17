Nurbek Tashbekov appointed head of department of presidential administration

Nurbek Tashbekov has been appointed head of the Department of Political and Economic Research of the Presidential Administration. The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov.

Bakyt Sydykov left this position in December last year. He was appointed the new Minister of Economy and Commerce.

Previously, Nurbek Tashbekov worked as a specialist in the National Bank, the government and the presidential offices. He had been a specialist at the analytical department of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund since January 2024.