Azamat Kadyraliev appointed Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff

Azamat Kadyraliev has been appointed Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff by a decree of President Sadyr Japarov. The press service of the head of state reported.

It is noted that this position is now combined with the post of head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, which Azamat Kadyraliev previously held.

Azamat Kadyraliev has been working in the administration of Sadyr Japarov since 2022. Since April of that year, he had been the head of the presidential protocol service, and in October 2023 he became the head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Before that, he worked for the Foreign Ministry system — he was an adviser at the Kyrgyz Embassy in France, headed the Visits Division at the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and later became the director of this department.

The official’s father, Saktanbek Kadyraliev, is also a diplomat. He worked as an expert at the Asian Countries Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, an adviser to the Kyrgyz Embassy in India, and the head of the Eastern Countries Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
