Bekbosun Borubashov appointed Chairman of National Attestation Commission

Bekbosun Borubashov has been appointed Chairman of the National Attestation Commission. The press service of the President reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

Bekbosun Borubashov is the head of the Department at the Law Faculty of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, headed the constitutional assembly on the development of the draft Basic Law, oriented towards the presidential form of government.

He was an Adviser to President Sadyr Japarov.